70-year-old killed by daughter, grandson in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a 70-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death with a cricket bat and a wooden pestle by her daughter and grandson for objecting to their drinking habits at an apartment in Subhash Nagar under the Kengeri police station limits on Monday. The police have arrested the mother and son.

The deceased was Jayamma (70), a native of Hassan district. The accused are Bhagyalakshmi (49), a homemaker who separated from her husband 15 years ago, and her son, Kushal (26), a college dropout.

They were staying in Subhash Nagar, Kengeri.

According to the police, for the past four months, the mother and son had been consuming alcohol and creating disturbances in the apartment, causing inconvenience to other residents. The residents collectively informed Bhagyalakshmi’s husband, Krishna Nayak, about the issue.

Subsequently, Kushal was admitted to a de-addiction centre. A few weeks ago, he returned home, and since then, both mother and son had resumed drinking and creating disturbances. On Sunday night, residents reportedly heard loud quarrels frequently erupting from the flat.

The accused allegedly leased their properties to fund their drinking habit. Jayamma objected to their behaviour, leading to an argument that escalated into a brutal assault.

After the incident, Kushal called a friend and asked him to bring a bottle of alcohol. When the friend arrived at the flat, he found Jayamma lying dead near the washroom in the living room and alerted the police.