Bengaluru PG owner killed following row over water use

BENGALURU: A paying guest (PG) owner was assaulted with a cricket bat by two college students following a dispute over the use of tap water in the Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits on Monday, between 6 pm and 6.30 pm. The police have arrested the two accused.

The deceased was Madhav Matle, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who was running Lakshmi Narasimha PG near Kasturinagar Main Road. The accused are Rakesh (21), a resident of RS Palya & a final-year B Com student, and Don Brite Son (20), a resident of Jeevanahalli and a first-year BBA student.

The duo were allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was returning home. As their legs were dirty, they entered the PG premises to wash them using tap water.

Madhav, who noticed the accused washing their legs inside the PG premises, objected, leading to an argument. During the altercation, Madhav allegedly picked up a cricket bat to attack the accused. However, the duo allegedly snatched the bat from him and assaulted him before fleeing the scene. Madhav sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A murder case was registered. After analysing CCTV footage, the police traced and arrested the accused. They have been taken into custody for further investigation.