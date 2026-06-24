B'luru gets a touch of Turkey through velvet texture art workshop

Imagine a soft velvet surface, intricate raised patterns and the richness of a Turkish tapestry – these are not elements one would typically associate with the painting workshops. Yet, at a studio in Bellandur, participants are creating artworks inspired by Turkey’s famed carpet culture, using textured layers and velvet powder to transform ordinary canvases into tactile, tapestry-like pieces.
With rich reds, deep blacks, raised patterns and velvety finishes replacing flat brushstrokes, as city-based artist Priyanka Gupta Agarwal introduces what she calls India’s first Turkish velvet texture art workshop. The history of Turkish carpet weaving is believed to date back to ancient Central Asia. Inspired by Turkey’s centuries-old carpet culture, the workshop transforms traditional textile art into something tactile. “We’re trying to emulate that feeling into an artwork and give it that velvety texture associated with carpets using a sort of powder. Because a lot of people want that carpet-like feeling as wall art, it becomes a reflection of that,” she says.
Unlike conventional paintings, these artworks are layered with texture paste and finished with a velvet powder, creating a soft, plush surface. Though the signature pieces often appear in dramatic shades of red, participants can experiment with blues, greys, blacks and other colours. The final result resembles a luxurious tapestry mounted onto canvas. Over the years, textured artworks featuring oceans, florals and abstract patterns have steadily grown in popularity. But Agarwal believes Turkish velvet texture art stands apart because of its sensory and three-dimensional quality. “It gives a sense of richness and classiness. You get the feeling of a tapestry without actually investing in an expensive one,” she says.
For Agarwal, who has been a professional artist since 2004 and has exhibited internationally, the workshop is part of a larger journey of experimentation. Having spent five years in the United States, she has always been interested in introducing new mediums. “As artists, we keep evolving. I started working with resin when it was just entering India because I had already explored it abroad. This is an extension of that exploration,” she says.
The workshop process itself is meditative, as Agarwal explains, “Participants begin by choosing a design and painting the canvas base. A raised-texture layer is then added to create a 3D effect, followed by velvet powder, which gives the artwork its signature soft finish. According to her, one thing that makes the velvet-textured art special is its tactile element, which makes it therapeutic. And that’s the same reason why many are drawn to it now. “At a time when everyone is stressed and constantly distracted, people are looking for meaningful experiences. Earlier, relaxing meant going to pubs or eating out. Now people want something they can connect with emotionally and creatively. The sensory aspect of it is for adults who are constantly overwhelmed,” she says.
(The workshop will be held on June 28 at Studio Chhavi, Bellandur. For more info, visit @studio_chhavi on Instagram)