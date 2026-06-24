B'luru gets a touch of Turkey through velvet texture art workshop

Imagine a soft velvet surface, intricate raised patterns and the richness of a Turkish tapestry – these are not elements one would typically associate with the painting workshops. Yet, at a studio in Bellandur, participants are creating artworks inspired by Turkey’s famed carpet culture, using textured layers and velvet powder to transform ordinary canvases into tactile, tapestry-like pieces.

With rich reds, deep blacks, raised patterns and velvety finishes replacing flat brushstrokes, as city-based artist Priyanka Gupta Agarwal introduces what she calls India’s first Turkish velvet texture art workshop. The history of Turkish carpet weaving is believed to date back to ancient Central Asia. Inspired by Turkey’s centuries-old carpet culture, the workshop transforms traditional textile art into something tactile. “We’re trying to emulate that feeling into an artwork and give it that velvety texture associated with carpets using a sort of powder. Because a lot of people want that carpet-like feeling as wall art, it becomes a reflection of that,” she says.

Unlike conventional paintings, these artworks are layered with texture paste and finished with a velvet powder, creating a soft, plush surface. Though the signature pieces often appear in dramatic shades of red, participants can experiment with blues, greys, blacks and other colours. The final result resembles a luxurious tapestry mounted onto canvas. Over the years, textured artworks featuring oceans, florals and abstract patterns have steadily grown in popularity. But Agarwal believes Turkish velvet texture art stands apart because of its sensory and three-dimensional quality. “It gives a sense of richness and classiness. You get the feeling of a tapestry without actually investing in an expensive one,” she says.