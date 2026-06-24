Racquet 'n' roll: Tennis player Adil Kalyanpur finds rhythm on and off the court

Fresh off the ATP Challenger doubles title at the SM Krishna Memorial Open in Bengaluru and currently navigating the gruelling ATP Challenger circuit across Europe, city boy Adil Kalyanpur is building a career that stretches beyond rankings and results. With a career-high doubles ranking of World No 258, the tennis player has also carved out a second identity as an English rapper, using music to explore mental health, gender justice, personal growth and social change.

Excerpts

What made you feel the need to find a voice beyond tennis?

Most players, including myself, would end up watching Netflix or scrolling online once we were done with our matches. I never liked that. A part of me always wanted to pursue hobbies and passions alongside my sporting career. So I decided to use that time to explore the creative side of my mind, which led me to music.

How do you make sense of the challenges that come with a demanding sport like tennis and an independent art form like English rap?

A sport like tennis teaches you to stay neutral. When it comes to making rap songs about social issues, the biggest challenge is often dealing with hate or threatening messages online, which comes with tennis, too. I embrace both sides equally and take everything in my stride because the challenges are what shape us into who we are.

You’ve spoken about mental health and gender justice. What has that journey taught you?

I’m a relaxed and upbeat person. When I speak or write songs about mental health, it comes from a specific phase in my life when I was struggling mentally and couldn’t understand why. It felt like there were some chemicals in my brain that were making me feel low. I would take online questionnaires to see if I was depressed, and every single one suggested that I was and that I should seek professional help. But I avoided it for a long time because I was ashamed of how I was feeling. Through my lyrics, I want listeners to know that what they’re experiencing is normal and that reaching out for help is not just okay, it’s brave.

When it comes to gender injustice, I’ve grown up with a sister, and I can say with confidence that men and women experience the world differently. There are freedoms that many men take for granted that women often don’t have. It’s something I’ve always felt strongly about. I try to make a positive impact within my own friend circle. The goal of making songs is to encourage more conversations and hopefully inspire others to create that same positive influence.