Reader beware: Ways, means and reasons for forgery

There is something quite unsettling about the idea of forgery in books. A book, after all, is a vessel of trust. Between its covers lies an implicit contract between the author and the reader. To tamper with that trust feels, in some ways, a more personal betrayal than with other forms of forgery.

I was reminded of this not long ago, when my editor took me to a bookstore to sign copies of my newly-released Shelf Aware. The staff appeared wary, though polite. My editor, it turned out, had not informed them of our visit. They were unsure if I was, in fact, the author.

Their caution was not without reason. A few months earlier, an imposter had walked into the same store and convincingly signed hundreds of copies of a book, only for the staff to discover later that he was not the author. No profit motive, just a prank. The bookstore owner, understandably, responded with a firm rule: no unannounced authors, no exceptions.

Why do people forge? Is it the lure of money, or the thrill of deception? Or is it some strange desire to blur the line between the authentic and the imagined?

I had an encounter with forgery when I came across what seemed like a rare, signed trilogy America in the King Years by Taylor Branch, offered at a surprisingly reasonable price. I unhesitatingly placed the order. The book, naturally, never arrived. The entire website was a carefully constructed illusion. The world of signed books, especially in online marketplaces, operates in a delicate balance between trust and skepticism. Platforms like eBay have made rare books more accessible than ever before. But without credible third-party authentication from organisations such as PSA, JSA, or Beckett Authentication Services, the probability of a signature being genuine diminishes significantly.

In this uncertain landscape, the work of scholars and experts becomes invaluable. Charles Hamilton Jr, a noted handwriting expert, devoted much of his career to studying and exposing forgeries. His books, such as Great Forgers and Famous Fakes and A Gentleman’s Guide to Forgery, offer a fascinating glimpse into the minds and methods of those who deceive. Reading someone who understands the craft so intimately makes us feel we’re being let in on a secret we’re not entirely comfortable knowing. Literature, unsurprisingly, has long been drawn to this theme.