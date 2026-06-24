Residents intercept tractor dumping garbage into Yele Malappashetty lake

BENGALURU: Alert residents caught miscreants trying to dump garbage in a tractor into a minor irrigation tank, Yele Malappashetty Lake, on Tuesday and shared the video of the incident with police.

According to Neethu Kumaiah, a Doddabanahalli resident, she noticed a tractor filled with waste packed in big plastic covers was moving around the Yele Mallappashetty Lake buffer zone while she was on her morning walk. Realising that the driver was looking to unload the garbage-filled tractor, she confronted the driver about the need to move around the lake buffer with a garbage-filled vehicle. Later the, video of the tractor and driver was shared with the lake protection groups to raise awareness.

Speaking to TNIE, Kumaiah said that the 500-acre lake and wetland is home to many bird species and reptiles.

“There are peahens, and their cooing is often heard; similarly the peacocks’ squawk is heard. Due to the burning of garbage on the lake premises and thick smoke, these birds are at risk. The miscreants come at odd hours and dump garbage. The authorities must catch such people and take action,” said Kumaiah.

Joint Commissioner, KR Puram Division of Bengaluru East City Corporation, Sudha Swapna Pais, stated that the civic body will act strongly against such miscreants.

“The CM has directed to impose a very high penalty against people dumping garbage and debris on medians, buffers and lakes. We will seize such vehicles,” said Pais. The civic body has also appealed to the Resident Welfare Associations and activists to be vigilant and alert police and corporation officials when such trucks and tractors move around the lake and buffer suspiciously.