BNCC approaches cyber police against crematorium slot middlemen, websites

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Yelahanka against unauthorised websites, intermediaries and individuals collecting excess fee to book funeral service slots.

BNCC appealed citizens not to approach any unauthorised websites, agents or intermediaries to book slots at crematoriums, but to use only official online platforms of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

“BNCC operates two electric crematoriums. It has come to notice that certain unauthorised websites and intermediaries are collecting excess charges from the public to book crematorium slots at Chirashanthidhama electric crematorium, Hebbal Kempapura, and Muktidhama electric crematorium, Medi Agrahara. GBA has officially fixed the cremation charge at Rs 250 for services at these electric crematoriums.

BNCC appeals to the public to remain vigilant against such fraudulent activities and to immediately report any suspicious incidents to the corporation or the Cyber Crime Police,” said a senior electrical engineer from BNCC.