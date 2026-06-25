Elderly man didn’t kill wife, she died of heart attack, say Bengaluru police

BENGALURU: The alleged murder and suicide case of a 77-year-old woman and her 85-year-old husband at their son’s flat in Sampigehalli has taken an interesting turn. The woman is said to have died of a heart attack. Upset over his wife’s death, the Octogenarian had died by suicide. Earlier, it was suspected that the woman was murdered by her husband.

However, senior police officials said that the postmortem report has not yet come, and only after going through the report, the cause of the woman’s death be confirmed.

The deceased are Shivanandan Prasad and his wife, Sumitra Devi. Sumitra was reportedly suffering from eye and ear-related issues while her husband was suffering from heart ailments.

They had come to their son Kiran Kumar Kashyap’s flat in the city a few days back. Kashyap, who is presently working as a senior supervisor in a security agency, was staying with his wife, daughter and son. Kashyap’s wife and son had gone out of station for a kin’s wedding.

The bodies of the aged couple were found in the room on Tuesday morning, around 6 am, by their son.

It was suspected that Prasad, after smothering his wife to death, had died by suicide by hanging from the window grills. However, it is said that Devi had died of a heart attack and, upset over her death, Prasad took the extreme step. The bodies were shifted for the postmortem.