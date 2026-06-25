Karnataka set to earn Rs 1,094 crore as power connection window opens without occupancy certificate

BENGALURU: During the next fortnight, the state government would earn Rs 1094.27 crore from consumers getting permanent electricity connections without applying for occupancy certificates.

Making an exemption to a Supreme Court order, the state government on June 22 announced that consumers are given 15 days to seek permanent power connections without occupancy certificates. This is, however, for buildings constructed on or before May 31, 2026, measuring 2,400 sqft (with 20% deviation), having ground plus three floors (G+3) or stilt parking plus four floors (S+4).

According to data shared by the energy department, around 3.65lakh consumers across the state are awaiting permanent electricity connection as they have not received occupancy certificate because of deviation in construction. They have been using temporary power connections. Of these customers, one-third are under the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited limits alone.

The government had stopped accepting applications from April 4, 2025, following Supreme Court orders.

Explaining the math, an official from the department said, as per rules, all those applying for electricity connections need to have smart meters, which cost Rs 4,988 for a 3 kilowatt (KW) power consumed by an average 2-3 bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) residential unit. If a household consumes over 5 kw power and has solar panels installed, they need to install a three-phase smart meter which costs Rs 9,880. Electricity supply companies (escoms)also take Rs 820 as a standard calculation fee for the installation and maintenance of smart metres, the official said.