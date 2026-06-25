Mother ruined my life, says Bengaluru triple murder main accused

BENGALURU: The KR Puram police, who are investigating the triple murder of a couple and their 19-year-old daughter, have reportedly arrested the main accused, the couple’s elder daughter, 24-year-old S Shwetha, near the Puducherry railway station. The search for her 26-year-old boyfriend, Kenneth, is still on.

The accused went to the residence of Kenneth’s friend in HAL, and from there they escaped on a two-wheeler. The duo are said to have gone to Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, and since the bike encountered a mechanical problem, Kenneth sent Shwetha in a bus towards Puducherry.

Initially, the accused planned to go either by bus or by train, but Kenneth feared that the passengers might hear when he tried to console her.

Shwetha claimed that she has no idea about Kenneth’s whereabouts. Six teams have been formed to search for the accused across Tamil Nadu.

Shwetha has reportedly told police that she was frustrated with her parents. “I was neither allowed to do anything on my own nor was I allowed to be free. My life was ruined by my mother,” she told the police. The police have also found a diary, said to be of Shwetha, in which she has scribbled that she was lonely, sad and depressed as her relationship with Kenneth was strongly opposed by her parents.

She has further claimed that when she killed her mother, Kenneth was in the room using headphones.