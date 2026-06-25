Spoonful of ooru: B'luru is cooking up a culinary identity

With city-based restaurants and bars frequently featured on international best restaurants lists, the rest of the world is slowly realising what Bengalureans have known - the world is not just your oyster here, it’s every dish you can imagine. “Lucknow has all its history, Bombay pretends to be the best food city, and to a certain extent is, in fine dining. But Bengaluru gives you choice,” explains Chef Manu Chandra, founder partner, Lupa.

Born in Delhi, trained in New York but calling Bengaluru home, Chandra’s hand has been felt all over the city’s food spaces since 2004, when he started off at Olive Bar and Kitchen. A much sleepier city, poised at the start of the IT boom, it was a place that Chandra calls ‘both conservative and progressive in different ways’. He remembers the difference today, saying, “Bengaluru summarily rejected us, people thought we were pretentious even though we were not. At the same time, all the expats loved us and thought this is what international food should be. Sometimes the market needs to catch up.”