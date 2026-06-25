Youth held for robbing ex-government employee in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old man was arrested by the Yeshwanthpur police for allegedly robbing a retired government employee of a 15-gram gold chain, mobile phone and gold ring worth Rs 2.2 lakh after assaulting him and snatching his walking stick near the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station on June 14.

The accused, Amar BC, who hails from Kolar, works as a sales executive in a telecom company. The police said the victim was staying at a lodge near the railway station on June 13 as he was travelling to Rajasthan to attend an event. While he went for a walk near the lodge at night, Amar approached him, snatched his walking stick, allegedly assaulted him, and robbed him of valuables.

A robbery case was registered at the Yeshwanthpur police station and within 24 hours of the crime, Amar was apprehended near a lodge in Hoskote. During questioning, he confessed to the robbery as well as his involvement in another house-breaking theft case registered at the Yeshwanthpur police station, the police said. In another incident, the Jnanabharathi police arrested a man for allegedly robbing a motorist of a 15 gm gold chain and a mobile worth Rs 1.70 lakh after seeking a ride near Sonnenahalli.