BDA clarifies viral road ‘settlement’ photos from earlier stage of construction

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has issued a clarification regarding photographs circulating on social media showing a “localised settlement” on the Major Arterial Road at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, stating that the images relate to an earlier stage of construction and do not reflect the present condition of the project.

The clarification comes ahead of the inauguration of the Major Arterial Road, with the BDA asserting that the settlement had occurred during the execution stage and was immediately rectified.

According to the BDA, the inauguration is only for the main carriageway of the MAR, while service roads are not part of the inauguration. Construction of service roads at five locations is incomplete due to court stay, and these stretches have not been opened.

The authority said the location shown in the circulated photographs is situated on the left-hand side service road near Chainage 6.40 km within the Sulikere Reserve Forest area. A reinforced cement concrete (RCC ) animal crossing box structure measuring 4 m x 4 m and two RCC box culverts have been constructed there.

BDA said the embankment is about seven metres high and achieving the required compaction adjacent to RCC structures was technically challenging due to restrictions on machinery movement within the reserve forest, limited working space and the need to avoid damage to the RCC structures.

During recent rainfall, while service road construction was still under way, a localised settlement of about 300 mm occurred in the embankment fill adjacent to the animal crossing structure. BDA said there was no structural damage, cracking or distress to the RCC structures.

The authority said the affected portion was subsequently refilled, re-compacted and resurfaced, restoring the road to its original design level.