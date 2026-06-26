Namma Metro saw 20 service disruptions since 2024, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi

BENGALURU: Citing 20 reported technical faults and service disruptions across the Namma Metro network since January 2024, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday sought a comprehensive audit of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd’s (BMRCL) operations and maintenance practices, expressing concern over recurring breakdowns and passenger safety.

In a letter to Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Surya noted that the Purple Line has accounted for the highest number of reported disruptions, raising concerns over maintenance standards, operational efficiency and institutional accountability within BMRCL.

Referring to the major disruption on June 23, reportedly caused by a fault in the Current Collector Device (CCD), Surya said the incident had brought the city’s mobility to a standstill, leaving thousands of passengers stranded across multiple stations and causing severe overcrowding during peak hours.

The MP pointed out that despite a 133 per cent increase in BMRCL’s operations and maintenance expenditure, from Rs 262.94 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 613.51 crore in 2023-24, commuters continue to face repeated service failures despite paying among the highest Metro fares in the country.

Seeking greater transparency, Surya asked the state government and BMRCL to furnish details regarding the inspection frequency of third rail infrastructure, including bolts, fasteners and alignment components. He also sought information on when the affected section was last inspected, whether inspections were conducted in-house or outsourced, and requested that inspection reports, maintenance records and audit findings for the past 12 months be made public.

Surya further demanded that the Root Cause Analysis (RCA) report on the June 23 incident be placed in the public domain. He also urged BMRCL to submit an action taken report outlining measures to improve reliability, passenger safety and accountability with clear timelines.