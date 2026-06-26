Tenth standard student found dead in hostel room in Karnataka; teacher booked for murder

KARWAR : The Uttara Kannada police registered a murder case against a school teacher, who is also the in-charge hostel warden of a residential school in Siddapur taluk, in connection with the death of a tenth standard student, Gokul Krishna Gouda.

After the student's mother, Jayashri Krishna Gouda, filed a complaint, the police turned the earlier suicide case at the Indira Gandhi Residential School in Kansur of Siddapur taluk into a murder case. She stated in her complaint that her son witnessed the teacher, Abu Thala, misbehaving with a girl from the ninth standard.

"When Abu Thala found out that our son had witnessed his misdemeanour, he squeezed Gokul's neck and threatened to kill him if he told anyone about the indecent incident," she stated in the complaint.

Gokul was found hanging using a towel from a window grill in a room at the hostel 15 days ago.

Abu Thala and the in-charge principal of the school, Javed, have been placed under suspension.

After Gokul's death, BJP and Congress workers, and local residents had staged a dharna demanding a thorough investigation. After the protests, the managing director of the Residential Education Societies Sangha had suspended Javed and Abu Thala, who is also the Hindi teacher at the school. Karwar DySP SV Girish is heading the investigation team.