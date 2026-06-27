Bengaluru advocate injured after stepping on crude bomb outside farmhouse

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based 53-year-old advocate is undergoing treatment in a private hospital after he sustained severe injuries in a crude bomb blast. The advocate has been identified as NC Mohan, who practices at the high court.
The incident happened just outside Mohan’s farmhouse at Sundagatta in Bengaluru South district. Mohan victim had gone to his farmhouse on Thursday night.
At around 6am on Friday, Mohan stepped on the crude bomb that was kept outside the gate. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. The jurisdictional Kodihalli police, who visited the spot, suspect that the crude bomb must have been kept to hunt wild boar and other animals. The police are also checking if there was a murder attempt on Mohan.
Soon after the incident, farm workers brought the matter to the notice of Mohan’s friend. Mohan was immediately taken to the nearby government hospital, and after first aid, he was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, SOCO and FSL team visited the spot.
“The advocate is out of danger. It appears that the crude bomb must have been kept to hunt animals,” Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South district, Srinivas R Gowda, said.
The police are also checking if crude bombs were being prepared in the vicinity.
A case under the Explosive Act and BNS has been registered against the accused.
Crude bombs are often sold to people hunting wild boars, deer and other wild animals. The Kanakapura sub-division area, where the incident happened, has large areas of forest.
There are incidents where a few cows have either died or injured after trying to bite crude bombs laced with dough. Generally crude bombs are either laced with meat or dough to attract wild boars which are plenty in the area.