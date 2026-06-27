Bengaluru advocate injured after stepping on crude bomb outside farmhouse

Soon after the incident, farm workers brought the matter to the notice of Mohan’s friend. Mohan was immediately taken to the nearby government hospital, and after first aid, he was shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, SOCO and FSL team visited the spot.

“The advocate is out of danger. It appears that the crude bomb must have been kept to hunt animals,” Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru South district, Srinivas R Gowda, said.

The police are also checking if crude bombs were being prepared in the vicinity.

A case under the Explosive Act and BNS has been registered against the accused.

Crude bombs are often sold to people hunting wild boars, deer and other wild animals. The Kanakapura sub-division area, where the incident happened, has large areas of forest.

There are incidents where a few cows have either died or injured after trying to bite crude bombs laced with dough. Generally crude bombs are either laced with meat or dough to attract wild boars which are plenty in the area.