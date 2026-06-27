Bengaluru's RGUHS to mark 31st Foundation Day with call for drug-free India

BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is set to mark its 31st Foundation Day on Sunday with a push towards creating a drug-free India.

As part of the celebrations, the institute will launch the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign in collaboration with Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Dishabodh Foundation at Kanteerva Stadium where 25,000 students and staffers will take part.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest of the event, while Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot will preside over the function. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer will take part.

At a press conference on Friday, RGUHS Vice Chancellor Dr Bhagavan BC announced multiple programmes to combat the issue of drug abuse among students.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat and organ donation awareness campaigns have reached 15 districts in the state.

Committees have been formed in every affiliated college to tackle drug abuse on campus and to ensure that there is no availability of drugs around the campus, the VC said.

Dr Bhagavan said they will focus on preventive measures rather than reactive ones, and while disciplinary action will be taken against students found using drugs, they will also provide mental health facilities involving psychologists and psychiatrists to help the students rehabilitate.

A new project, Bheemanakuppe Research Centre, which will house the RAGUPAT-RGUHS Placement and Training Cell, was also announced.