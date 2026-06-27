Bengaluru's soft spot for softies

Once upon a time, a soft serve vanilla or chocolate cone was enough to delight generations of children. Eaten before it got melted in the summer heat, it was indeed one of the simplest pleasures money could ever buy. Today, that humble dessert is finding a new audience in the city, where cafes and dessert brands are reinventing soft serves with flavours ranging from filter coffee and Milo to macha and even tiramisu.

Bengaluru’s appetite for speciality desserts has encouraged businesses to experiment with a treat closely associated with nostalgia. The same emotion was the starting point for Filter Coffee House in JP Nagar, as its co-founder Adithya KB shares on making a softy inspired by the city’s favourite beverage. “We wanted to make sure we could get the nostalgia back with an innovative twist. Once we started with the filter coffee softie, we understood that the crowd and our customers wanted to relive their past when they used to get the vanilla and chocolate softy.” The thought paved the way to flavours such as chilli guava and mango, offering customers a chance to revisit sweet memories while trying something new. Among the experiments, chilli guava was a hit, drawing curiosity and loyal fans, he notes, adding, “We have got mixed reviews, but for the folks who liked it, they love it because of the authenticity we brought in with the flavour.