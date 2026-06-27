Biker critically injured after dry tree branch falls on him in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 53-year-old two-wheeler rider was severely injured when a dry tree branch fell on his head on Ram Mandir Road in Rajajinagar.

CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on June 24, showed Suresh, an employee at a finance firm, riding his two-wheeler without a helmet and collapsing after the branch falls directly on his head. Suresh, who loses consciousness, falls right in the middle of the main road with his bike. Passersby rushed him to a hospital where he is said to be undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Though the Greater Bengaluru Authority claims to be pruning trees and removing dead branches, local residents claimed that their repeated complaints to remove dead trees and branches have been ignored.

They said many tree branches are weak and are standing with the support of cables and could fall anytime leading to more such incidents.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, has attracted widespread criticism from netizens who slammed the GBA for playing with the lives of people.

GBA forest wing officials visited the spot. The Rajajinagar police have registered a non-cognisable report.