Commuter's metal chain caused Cubbon Metro disruption: BMRCL Probe

BENGALURU: A commuter’s metal chain lodged in a train door guideway caused the temporary disruption of Metro services at Cubbon Park Metro Station on the Purple Line on Thursday evening, according to the preliminary investigation by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The incident, which occurred between 7.36 pm and 7.54 pm, resulted in the train doors failing to close properly, briefly affecting Metro operations. Following the incident, BMRCL’s Operations and Maintenance teams carried out an inspection of the train and its door systems.

The investigation found that the obstruction caused by the commuter’s metal chain prevented the doors from closing. BMRCL clarified that the train and its door mechanisms did not suffer any technical malfunction.

The corporation said all mandatory safety protocols were followed before the train was cleared to resume service. Reiterating that passenger safety remains its highest priority, BMRCL said it remains committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient Metro services to commuters.

Worker electrocuted during Metro work outside Trinity

A 50-year-old labourer was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electric cable while carrying out pit excavation for Namma Metro pillar lighting outside Trinity Metro Station on MG Road on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Guruappa, a daily wage labourer and a resident of Jigani in Bengaluru Rural district.