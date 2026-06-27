Deploy vehicles in garbage-prone areas, ensure waste collection even during evenings: GBA chief

BENGALURU: Identify areas that are facing persistent garbage issues and deploy auto tippers wherever necessary, even during evening hours for timely waste collection, directed Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to officials. He inspected various locations under the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) on Friday and emphasised that cleanliness in the area must be maintained at all times. He directed officials to prevent roadside dumping of waste.
He also appealed to local residents to volunteer by informing the Corporation whenever garbage accumulates in any locality or if auto tippers fail to arrive on time. Upon receiving such information, Corporation staff will immediately visit the location and resolve the issue.
He stated that permanent resolution of the city’s garbage problem is possible only with active public participation and that citizens must work in partnership with the Corporation to effectively eliminate waste management issues.
He called upon volunteers engaged in waste management to create awareness among the public against dumping garbage on roadsides. “If anyone is found littering in public places, the matter should be immediately reported to the Corporation officials. Strict penalties will be imposed on those violating the rules,” he said.
To address garbage issues in and around Yelachenahalli, the Chief Commissioner instructed officials to identify suitable vacant land and take up the construction of a Transfer Station on priority.
Deploy 40 workers and expedite Ejipura Flyover
Observing that the Ejipura Flyover project was progressing slowly, the Chief Commissioner instructed the contractor to deploy additional manpower and expedite the work. He directed that at least 40 workers be deployed daily for the construction of the portal frame and ensure completion of the project within the stipulated timeline.