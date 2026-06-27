Deploy vehicles in garbage-prone areas, ensure waste collection even during evenings: GBA chief

BENGALURU: Identify areas that are facing persistent garbage issues and deploy auto tippers wherever necessary, even during evening hours for timely waste collection, directed Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to officials. He inspected various locations under the Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) on Friday and emphasised that cleanliness in the area must be maintained at all times. He directed officials to prevent roadside dumping of waste.

He also appealed to local residents to volunteer by informing the Corporation whenever garbage accumulates in any locality or if auto tippers fail to arrive on time. Upon receiving such information, Corporation staff will immediately visit the location and resolve the issue.

He stated that permanent resolution of the city’s garbage problem is possible only with active public participation and that citizens must work in partnership with the Corporation to effectively eliminate waste management issues.