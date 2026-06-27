Fast & F2urious

Apart from Häkkinen’s guidance, growing up in a family involved in motorsports and watching his brother Arjun Maini compete internationally, gave him an early understanding of the sport’s demands. “It’s definitely been a bit of both,” he says of the advantages and expectations that come with it. Watching his brother Arjun’s journey, he adds, has provided valuable insights and guidance throughout his career. Maini is also the nephew of business magnate Chetan Maini and grandson of Maini Group of Industries founder Sudarshan Maini

As Indian motorsports get visibility on the global stage, he hopes young fans gain a realistic understanding of what it takes to succeed. “I think the biggest misconception is that becoming a professional racing driver is only about being naturally fast. Talent is important, but success comes from years of hard work, discipline, fitness and continuous learning. The positive side is that motorsports are becoming more accessible for young Indian talent and the importance of fitness in all our journeys is being emphasised,” he says.

As he moves forward, with the roar of engines and the rush of every straight and corner defining his path through Formula 2, Formula 1 remains the ultimate goal. He believes progress comes from concentrating on the present, though, as he says, “If you spend too much time thinking about the future, it can take away from what you need to do on track. The biggest thing is to keep improving every weekend and hope that the opportunities come if you perform.”