Fast & F2urious

Kush Maini’s victory at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain marked a breakthrough in his 2026 Formula 2 campaign. Born into a prominent Punjabi business family settled in Bengaluru, Maini has become one of India’s leading motorsports talents. After a string of competitive performances that had fallen short of the desired result, the Indian driver finally converted pace into victory early this month, securing his first win of the season and giving the French motorsports team, ART Grand Prix, a reward for months of steady work.
The Barcelona triumph carried significance for more than the points haul. “It was a really important win for me,” says Maini, adding, “Getting the first win of the season was not just something that will stick with me but also the team. We have been competitive in all rounds so far, but never got the big result. So, the top step was validation for us, indicating the work we’ve been putting in is moving in the right direction,” he says, adding that though the results are impressive there’s still a long way to go this season.
The breakthrough followed a challenging period in Maini’s career, when results often failed to show the pace he knew he possessed. The 25-year-old’s move to ART Grand Prix also helped bring greater stability and confidence, with Maini quick to highlight the collective effort behind every result, even though motorsports may seem like an individual venture. “The relationship you have with your engineers and the team is really important because you are constantly working together to improve the car and understand where you can be better,” he says.
Amid the roar of engines and the rush of race-day action in Barcelona, Maini’s focus was put to test. The circuit is know for tyre management and race intelligence, demanding discipline from drivers across the race distance. Maini entered the race with a clear plan and struck to it throughout. “After that start of the race, I knew we had good pace, so it was just about keeping my focus and sticking to the plan we had chalked out before the race. I knew I was losing pace as the tyres aged but that was something I knew was always going to happen, so we had planned well for the overall situation,” says Maini, who is mentored by Mika Häkkinen, a two-time Formula One World Drivers’ Championship title winner.
Apart from Häkkinen’s guidance, growing up in a family involved in motorsports and watching his brother Arjun Maini compete internationally, gave him an early understanding of the sport’s demands. “It’s definitely been a bit of both,” he says of the advantages and expectations that come with it. Watching his brother Arjun’s journey, he adds, has provided valuable insights and guidance throughout his career. Maini is also the nephew of business magnate Chetan Maini and grandson of Maini Group of Industries founder Sudarshan Maini
As Indian motorsports get visibility on the global stage, he hopes young fans gain a realistic understanding of what it takes to succeed. “I think the biggest misconception is that becoming a professional racing driver is only about being naturally fast. Talent is important, but success comes from years of hard work, discipline, fitness and continuous learning. The positive side is that motorsports are becoming more accessible for young Indian talent and the importance of fitness in all our journeys is being emphasised,” he says.
As he moves forward, with the roar of engines and the rush of every straight and corner defining his path through Formula 2, Formula 1 remains the ultimate goal. He believes progress comes from concentrating on the present, though, as he says, “If you spend too much time thinking about the future, it can take away from what you need to do on track. The biggest thing is to keep improving every weekend and hope that the opportunities come if you perform.”