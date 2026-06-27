Five schoolgirls injured after falling from moving van in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Five schoolchildren sustained minor injuries after they tumbled out of the rear door of a moving school van in Bengaluru’s KR Puram on Thursday. All the injured students are girls. The incident occurred at Gayathri Layout in KR Puram. Fortunately, there were no vehicles moving behind the van, preventing a more serious mishap.

The incident was captured on a roadside CCTV camera.

As the van was moving slowly through a narrow lane, the impact was limited. Passersby immediately rushed to the children’s aid. The students managed to get back on their feet and walked towards the van as the driver stopped the vehicle.

The exact reason behind the rear door opening remains unclear. The police are not ruling out the possibility that one of the students might have accidentally opened the door. Police are verifying whether the van was carrying more students than permitted.

The jurisdictional traffic police, after examining the CCTV footage, summoned the van owner and the driver for questioning.