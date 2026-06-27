SUV carrying jailed Kannada actor Darshan's son meets with accident

BENGALURU: An SUV carrying the son of jailed Kannada actor Darshan was involved in an accident with a two-wheeler in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Thursday.

The rider of the two-wheeler sustained minor injuries. The jurisdictional RR Nagar traffic police said they have not received any complaint on the accident.

The SUV allegedly rear-ended the two-wheeler. A video that went viral on social media shows Darshan’s 17-year-old son, Vineesh, involved in an argument following the accident.

Amid speculation on social media that Vineesh had been hospitalised following the accident, his mother Vijayalakshmi stated on social media that he is safe.

She also clarified that Vineesh was not driving the vehicle and that their driver was behind the wheel. Describing it as a minor road accident, she said such incidents were, unfortunately, not uncommon in Bengaluru traffic. She claimed that the other party involved acknowledged that the accident was their mistake and apologised.