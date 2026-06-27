Thai national accuses friend of stealing belongings worth Rs 18 lakhs in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old Thai national, who has been living in Bengaluru for nearly a decade running an import-export business, has alleged that a man she trusted with the keys to her rented apartment vacated the house without her knowledge, collected part of her security deposit from the landlord and made away with household belongings worth nearly Rs18 lakh after she was stranded in Thailand following visa-related deportation proceedings.

Thanisata Sakdavichid was staying in a rented apartment in Dasarahalli, Hebbal, where she operated an import-export business dealing in clothes, cosmetics, food products and other goods. In March, she was detained over visa-related issues and was later deported to Thailand. She alleged that the man to whom she had given the keys to her apartment took advantage of her absence to cheat her.

Her friend, Saurabh, filed a complaint with the Amruthahalli police on June 18 against Usman, the main accused, Farha Jabeen and the landlord, Chimbili Amarnath. The police have registered a case under Sections 318 (cheating) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR, Usman took away valuables worth Rs 18.10 lakh and emptied the apartment. He is also accused of misappropriating Rs 40,000 that Sakdavichid had paid as an advance towards the flat. When confronted, he allegedly refused to return the belongings and threatened to kill her.

Sakdavichid told TNIE over phone that before leaving India, she had given the apartment keys to Usman, asking him only to clean the house, safeguard her belongings and stay there temporarily, if required, until her return. But after she reached Thailand, he allegedly refused to hand over the keys to Saurabh despite repeated requests.