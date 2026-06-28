Bengaluru woman’s decomposed body found at paramour’s house

BENGALURU: The decomposed body of a 30-year-old married woman from Ilkal was found at her paramour’s house in Jigani on the outskirts of the city.

The police who had registered a case of unnatural death changed it to a case of murder based on the post-mortem report. The victim’s paramour who is missing ever since the decomposed body was found at his house in Jigani is being suspected to be behind the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Akshatha. The victim’s paramour is identified as Nana Saab. The body was found at the rented house in Patalamma Layout on June 20. The victim had married one Krishna in 2014 and was the mother of two children.

Krishna is working as a carpenter in Bagalkot. Akshatha was working in a saree manufacturing factory in Ilkal. Nana Saab was working as a weaver in the same factory. They were in an illicit relationship and came to Jigani last November.

They had introduced themselves as husband and wife while taking the house for rent. Over the last few days, they had started fighting. “The suspect is missing. The doors had been locked from outside. The victim’s husband has been informed about the incident,” said an officer.