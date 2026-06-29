29-year-old man dies by suicide in Bengaluru after mother refuses money to buy alcohol

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after coming under a moving garbage truck after his mother refused to give him money to buy alcohol. The incident occurred near CK Palya Road under the Hulimavu police limits in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased, Siddaraju (29), was from Surpur taluk of Yadgir district. He was living with his mother, who works as a helper at a private school in Bengaluru.

The police initially suspected the incident to be a road accident.

However, the investigation and CCTV footage from the area showed that Siddaraju intentionally came under the rear wheel of the moving garbage truck, resulting in his death.

He was unemployed and addicted to alcohol despite repeated attempts by his family to help him overcome the habit. On Friday night, around 11 pm, he allegedly asked his mother for money to buy liquor. When she refused and advised him to quit drinking, he became upset and left the house.

The police said he later approached a few friends seeking money, but none of them gave him any. He then wandered around the area before reaching CK Palya Road. Around 3 am, he allegedly came under the rear wheel of the garbage truck and died on the spot.

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