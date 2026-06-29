Bengaluru Development Authority's 15 lakh sapling plantation drive sets world record

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday received the Guinness World Record certificate for the largest number of saplings planted in a day – 15 lakh – on the 517th birth anniversary of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on Saturday.

The certificate was handed over to the CM by Guinness World Records Adjudicator Rishi Nath in the presence of Minister for Bengaluru Development Krishna Byre Gowda.

The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) said the drive was one of the largest coordinated urban green initiatives ever undertaken with the largest number of saplings planted by a team in 12 hours at multiple venues.

Shivakumar said, “This is not my achievement alone. It is the achievement of all the ministers of the government, the public, students and various associations and institutions. My salutations to everyone.”

The plantation drive covered major BDA-developed areas, including Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, Banashankari 6th Stage, Shivarama Karanth Layout, Oxygen Tree Parks, Miyawaki forest zones and other identified green spaces, with scientifically selected native species planted.

The initiative is part of the Bengaluru Urban Ecological Restoration Mission 2026-30, a press release stated.