Civic apathy forces Bannerghatta Road residents get their hands dirty

BENGALURU: Owing to the failure of multiple efforts in getting civic authorities to clear a debris- and garbage-ridden area on Bannerghatta Road, residents took to resolving the issue by themselves.

The community clean-up drive, a joint initiative by local residents and Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP), was held on Saturday, on the occasion of Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Jayanti. More than 50 residents cleared a 600-metre stretch of land from Meenakshi Temple to Meenakshi Greens.

The main road near the Temple was plagued by garbage, debris and encroachment for months, contributing to pollution, safety risks and creating difficulties for movement of pedestrians and motorists alike.

Despite repeated complaints and appeals to multiple officers, including the assistant executive engineer of Arakere Ward, no action was taken to fix the issue. This frustration led to the residents resolving the issue themselves.

Poongothai, a BNP leader, said, “Many letters were written to officials since February, but owing to their inaction, the issue had to be resolved through citizens’ participation. It was a three-day effort from Friday. We also removed flex boards on electric poles, fixed chamber cover issues and are trying to work on it further with Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).”

Joshua Sinto, a local resident, said authorities refused to address the issue, saying stating that the stretch comes under two different wards – Arakere and Gottigere.

BNP ward leader Monika said, “Is it the duty of citizens to constantly chase officers for every single task? If this is the condition of a main road, what is the state of interior lanes and bylanes?”