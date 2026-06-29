Hear-t out: B'luru singer Riddhi Rao on her debut EP Spiral Theory

Training in both Hindustani and Carnatic music laid the foundation for a style informed by a wide range of contemporary influences. Inspired by artistes such as Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill and Michael Jackson, she wanted each track to stand on its own while contributing to a wider narrative. “Most of these songs began as questions I didn’t have answers to yet,” she reveals, adding that writing them persuaded her to sit with those feelings long enough to actually understand them and eventually let them go.

After moving to Bengaluru, she began pursuing music more seriously under the guidance of mentor Richard Andrew Dudley. “Richard sir has been my mentor for half a decade, and I couldn’t be more grateful for his guidance. As an experienced producer and Grammy member, he brought a level of expertise to these songs that I learned a tremendous amount from,” she beams.

The process also challenged some of her assumptions about collaboration and creativity and taught her to compromise. “I learned that accepting help from people who genuinely believed in the project was not the same as giving up creative control,” she says. The experience highlighted the balance between artistic conviction and openness to new ideas.