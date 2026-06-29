MP Tejasvi Surya terms Bengaluru tunnel project a 'tombstone of scientific urban planning'

BENGALURU: “Mr Chief Minister, you have not laid a foundation stone today. You have laid the tombstone of scientific urban planning in Bengaluru,”said Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, registering his opposition to the short tunnel project between Hebbal and Mekhri Circle.

Replying to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s post on the foundation stone laying programme, Surya on Sunday called the Rs 1,139 crore, 2-km tunnel project an unscientific solution that will fail to address Bengaluru’s traffic problems.

He said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) admits that the tunnel will be saturated from the very first day of operation. “Not five years later. Not 10 years later. Day One. If the project’s own report says it will begin its life in a traffic jam, then who exactly is this project for? Certainly not commuters,” he said.

He said the perception among Bengalureans is that the project benefits a privileged few, while the entire city bears the cost. “This project seems designed to make life easier for a privileged few, the VIPs of Sadashivanagar, including the chief minister and the city’s elite who use this corridor to reach the airport, while ordinary taxpayers across Bengaluru foot the bill,” he added.

“Undoubtedly, the primary beneficiaries of this project will be the contractors who will reroute large kickbacks to the Congress’ funds,” he alleged.