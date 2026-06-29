Voyage for the Ages: Fans an experts on what Nolan could bring to the epic and why it continues to inspire adaptations

A barren land lined with war helmets, swords and armour marking the graves of thousands who have died, rolling waves that crash into a ship and take men as they leave, the tense quiet of hiding below deck from threats above and family waiting twenty years for Odysseus’ return – in these glimpses from The Odyssey, one can almost taste the fear, the devastation and heartbreak of separation in war that the epic captures, in the scale that Christopher Nolan is known for.

One of the most highly anticipated films of the year, fans are excited to see what the iconic filmmaker brings to a story that the world has seen, told, retold and adapted countless times over the 2,500 to 2,800 years that it has existed. Ravi Chakraborty, a professor of creative writing and a Nolan fan, points out something he feels will make or break the film: whether Nolan can bring the psychological complexity of his previous films. “When you go to see his films, you don’t just come out feeling happy for the good guy. You don’t simply clap for Batman but feel overwhelmed by the experience of being in that world. Oppenheimer did this as well, showing that just because a film is meant for a worldwide audience, it doesn’t need to be simple; it can be ambiguous and provocative, too,” he says, adding, “This will be a cinematic challenge for him. I’m curious to see how he would take these larger-than-life characters and bring this immediacy to them while still making the film spectacular.”