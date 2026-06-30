24 lakh GBA voters still unmapped, officials to visit homes thrice

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Monday said that 24 lakh voters from Bengaluru have been unmapped during the mapping process, while officials have managed to cover 76% of the target so far.

Addressing the news conference to give details about door-to-door visits as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Rao said that SIR will begin from Tuesday (June 30). “As preliminary activity for SIR of the voters’ list, 76.32 per cent progress has been made so far in the work of mapping the 2002 voter list with the 2025 voter list. Out of a total of 1,03,88,363 voters, mapping of 79,27,902 voters has been completed, while the mapping of 24,60,461 voters is still pending,” he said, adding that this mapping work will be completed soon.

There are 28 Voter Registration Officers, 75 Assistant Voter Registration Officers, 905 Booth Level Officers (BLO) Supervisors and 8,972 BLOs are working in the districts, and necessary training has been given for house-to-house survey work. As many as 16,505 booth level agents (BLAs) were appointed by recognised political parties, and information is to be submitted to the District Election Officers and Voter Registration Officers.

“Officials will visit a house at least three times for enumeration. Voters have to give information. To include names not found while mapping, a census form will be given to be filled up. That apart, the GBA has also set up over 2,500 Voter Facilitation Centres for them to appear in person to be added to the voter list,” said Rao.