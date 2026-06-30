A new roar: Actor-dancer Priyanka Khantwal on her debut film Wild Tiger Safari

Working on a bilingual film in Kannada and Hindi brought its challenges for the Uttarakhand-born actor. “Emotions don’t need a translator, but they need texture. I didn’t translate lines, I adapted my body language,” Khantwal says.

Much of her discipline comes from mentors like Yelande and Sushant Pujari. From them, she learned what she calls the foundation of acting. She shares, “Beyond discipline, they taught me the gold standard of film acting: emotional continuity. They showed me that your performance doesn’t end when the director says ‘cut’. You have to hold that feeling and carry that exact emotion into the next take or angle. That technical ‘switch’ defines a professional.”

Looking back, she sees a clear shift in her own mindset, having grown from a girl chasing trophies to a woman focused on building a legacy. Today, Khantwal is clear about her priorities, sharing, “I want to deliver mass entertainers with the polish of a trained actor...to stand for high-energy, high-quality performance.”

What lies ahead is a pursuit of versatility. With Wild Tiger Safari and upcoming projects across industries. “The goal is pan-India versatility. I’m looking for roles that challenge the status quo,” she says, adding, “Whether it’s my roots or the global stage, I’m here to evolve and leave a mark.”