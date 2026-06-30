BSWML books 1.05 lakh cases, collects Rs 8 crore in fines

BENGALURU: From May 2025 to May 2026, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) booked 1.05 lakh cases and collected over Rs 8 crore as fines from those throwing garbage on vacant sites, footpaths and urinating in public places in the city.

According to senior officials from BSWML, junior health inspectors and marshals have been deployed in all wards of the five city corporations to prevent people from violating the Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules.

As per SWM rules, segregation of waste is mandatory at source. Action will be initiated against those dumping garbage, building materials and other waste on vacant sites, footpaths and street corners.

The junior health inspectors booked 22,332 cases between May 2025 and May 2026 and collected Rs 2,21,51,803 as fines, the marshals booked 82,871 cases and collected Rs 6,11,65,804 as fines during the period.

“We initiate action on a daily basis to discipline the public. But they lack civic sense and continue to violate the rules. During a special drive in September last, the junior health inspectors booked 5,485 cases and collected Rs 57.93 lakh as fines. Similarly, the marshals booked 10,517 cases and collected Rs 98.09 lakh as fines. The drive will be intensified in the limits of the five city corporations in the coming days,” said a senior official.

The intention of BSWML is not to file more cases to collect fines, but to ensure that people follow rules and regulations and help keep the city clean and tidy.