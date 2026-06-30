KBG seeks plan to clear footpath encroachments

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan and clear encroachments from footpaths in the five urban corporations under the jurisdiction of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). From July 1, across five city corporations, a drive will be conducted to make footpaths free from encroachments.

Addressing a video conference for the launch of the ‘Safe Footpath Campaign’ on Monday, Gowda said the Supreme Court order and Street Vendors’ Protection Act would be followed while carrying out the encroachment clearance operation on footpaths. He instructed officials to draw up a plan and make necessary preparations before starting the operation.

“First, a list should be prepared of roads where the encroachment clearance operation will be started. Then, awareness should be created among shop owners and citizens. A notice should be issued, and action taken as per rules. During the encroachment clearance operation, municipal and health officers who issue business licences, police personnel and encroachment clearance teams should work in coordination,” the minister said.

He said priority should be given for the safe and smooth movement of pedestrians, and damaged slabs, kerbs and civil works be completed as soon as possible.