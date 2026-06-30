Man kills 23-year-old girlfriend for refusing to marry him; arrested

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend after she refused to marry him. The incident took place near a private school in Mahalakshmipuram under the Mahalakshmi Layout police station limits on Sunday. The police have arrested the accused.

The deceased, Anjali M, was a resident of KP Agrahara. She had worked as a sales executive at a private firm and had left the job six months ago. The accused, Rajeev (28), a resident of Laggere, works at a car showroom. He has three criminal cases against him, including attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity, and had been arrested earlier.

According to the police, Rajeev and Anjali had been in a relationship for the past three years. They first met while living in the same neighbourhood in KP Agrahara, and their relationship grew when they worked together at a private company.

Rajeev had approached Anjali’s family with a marriage proposal, but they opposed it citing his criminal background. Anjali had also recently distanced herself from him and refused to marry him.

On Sunday, at around 8 pm, Rajeev invited Anjali to have street food near Aditya Junction in Mahalakshmipuram. After having food, he took her to the rear side of the GBA garbage disposal unit, where he again proposed marriage to her. When Anjali refused, an argument broke out between them. As Anjali walked away, Rajeev allegedly followed her and stabbed her in the neck with a knife. Locals found Anjali lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.