PSI arrested for forcing minors into obscene acts

BENGALURU: A Police Sub-Inspector attached to the Amruthahalli police station was arrested after being accused of assaulting minors under the pretext of interrogation and forcing them into obscene acts.

The alleged incident took place a year ago, when the PSI had arrested the accused in a murder case, but came to light only after a video of the abuse went viral. A source said that the accused, PSI Praveen, had brought the minors to a lodge for questioning in connection with the case, where he allegedly beat them with a belt, used vulgar language, and coerced them into perverted sexual acts.

The source added that Praveen had recorded the alleged incident on his phone. His wife transferred the videos to her phone following a marital dispute between the couple. It is believed that his wife released the videos on social media. The videos went viral on social media. Following this, Amruthahalli police registered a suo motu case against Praveen and others under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. The investigation was later transferred to the Kothanur police station.

A senior police officer confirmed that Praveen was arrested and produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody. Constable Raghavendra, who allegedly assisted in the act, has been also suspended.