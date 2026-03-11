‘Gas trouble’ likely to hit Bengaluru’s 178 Indira Canteens

BENGALURU: With the escalation of the conflict in West Asia, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is beginning to face the heat. Having around 11 centralised kitchens which depend on 85 commercial cylinders daily to prepare the food served at Indira Canteens, the top officials say the situation at present is manageable but in a few days, there may be issues.

As per officials, there are over 177 public canteens across Bengaluru city, and the poor public who get breakfast for Rs 5 and meals at Rs 10 may suffer.

A senior staff member from the REWARDS agency that supplies food to 133 Indira Canteens in five city municipal corporations, said, “In a day, we need 70 cylinders. We can run the show till Tuesday evening and supply food. From Wednesday, we cannot cook in case the cylinders are not supplied,” said the agency staffer. The member said the issue was discussed with GBA chief M Maheshwar Rao. “He said he will meet Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner and address the concerns,” said the member.

Similarly, Cheftalk agency, which operates with three centralised kitchens in Dasarahalli, Gandhinagar and Nayandahalli, supplies food to 44 Indira Canteens In Dasarahalli in West City Corporation, Gandhinagar and Chamrajpet assembly in Central City Corporation, stated that, to supply food, 15 cylinders of 19.5 kg are needed daily.

With many poor and labourers dependent on such canteens, they hope the government steps in to address the issue. Madhukudita N, a daily worker who picks flowers at wholesale rate from City Market, says she is worried whether food will be served at City Market Indira Canteen if commercial cylinders do not reach centralised kitchens.