Use low-value plastic to asphalt Bengaluru roads: GBA chief

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao instructed the officials to take steps to use low-value plastic generated within the GBA limits for road asphalting.

“Already, 520 metric tons of low-value plastic (RDF) is being collected every day, which is being sent to cement manufacturing units, and EPR credit is being obtained from it. In the same way, the generation of low-value plastic should be increased by creating further awareness and segregating waste at the source,” he said.

As part of the Swachh Sarvekshan 2025-26, he also visited the civic workers’ mustering centre in Anjanapura ward of Bengaluru South Municipal Corporation on Tuesday.

“The role of pourakarmikas is very important in getting a good score for Bengaluru in the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26. If anyone is found throwing garbage on the roadside, footpaths and vacant lots, they should be made aware to give separate wet and dry waste to the auto tippers coming near their houses,” he said during a tea session with pourakarmikas.

He visited the dry waste collection unit and mini transfer station in Anjanapura. At this place, about 1.20 acres of vacant land is available to build various facilities including a dry waste unit, RRR center, biomethanisation plant, and there is a plan to build a construction debris treatment plant and a biomethanisation plant.

“There are already 190 dry waste collection units, and steps should be taken to set up dry waste collection units in all 369 wards, one for each ward,” he said.

Suvidha cabins should be built in all mustering centres for the civil servants to rest.