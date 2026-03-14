80-year-old Hindu woman in Bengaluru hosts iftar to bridge communal divides

BENGALURU: At 80 years old, Meenakshi Srinivasan has embraced a quiet yet powerful way to foster unity—through food. For the fourth consecutive year, the Hindu Brahmin woman has been at the heart of Amma’s iftar, a gathering that brings people of different faiths together to break the fast during Ramadan.

Meenakshi said the idea emerged from distress over communal tensions that surfaced in the city a few years ago. “We kept wondering why people should fight like this. Instead of creating more anger, we felt we should support each other,” she said. The iftar is happening at Ashirvad Centre on Saturday.

While the family itself follows vegetarian practices, they ensure that the meal reflects the customary food served during iftar. “We follow our own food practices, but that should not stop us from supporting others. For the iftar, we make sure the food is arranged the way people usually have it so they can break their fast happily,” added Meenakshi.

According to her son, Venkat Srinivasan, the initiative was shaped by concerns over rising communal tensions. “Instead of reacting with anger, we thought the best way to respond was to reach out with love,” he said.

Venkat shared that the food is arranged through nearby restaurants and contributions from friends who volunteer to bring items. The main meal includes mutton biryani, chicken malai and vegetarian options such as paneer dishes for guests who prefer vegetarian food. Friends contribute desserts such as ice cream and rasmalai.