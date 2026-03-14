Bengaluru households report LPG crunch, delivery delays

BENGALURU: Many households in Bengaluru have reported delays in receiving domestic LPG cylinders and instances of black marketing over the past week, according to a consumer survey.

Among 2,721 respondents to the survey conducted by LocalCircles on LPG booking and delivery, 39% said dealers informed them that cylinders were unavailable or bookings were delayed. Around 16% said they had to wait longer than usual for delivery, while 10% reported following up multiple times with dealers. Only 23% said booking and delivery were normal. About 12% said they had to buy LPG cylinders from the black market at higher prices.

Among 2,502 respondents on dealer supply updates, 37% said dealers mentioned an existing supply shortage and 33% said dealers warned of possible delays. About 3% said they paid up to Rs 100 extra per cylinder, while 10% reported paying between Rs 100 and Rs 300 extra. Around 14% said they paid Rs 300-Rs 500 extra and 16% reported paying more than Rs 500 per cylinder. Meanwhile, 20% said they were unsure if such purchases had taken place in their household or neighbourhood.

The findings reflect a broader national trend. A nationwide survey that received over 57,000 responses from households across 309 districts found that 57% reported LPG delivery delays or black marketing in the past week, while 53% said dealers cited supply disruptions or delays. Among those reporting black marketing, 36% said middlemen charged Rs 100-Rs 500 extra per cylinder, with some consumers in the Delhi-NCR region reporting prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,800 per cylinder.