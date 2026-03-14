Bengaluru's dhobi ghats face water crisis as summer drains borewells

BENGALURU: With increasing heat amidst summer, water level in wells used by dhobi ghats in different locations in the city has decreased. This has led to a sticky situation for washermen whose customers are mostly hotels, hospitals and even private dry cleaners. There are more than 30 dhobi ghats in the city and most of them are dependent on the traditional wells and borewells.
A dhobi ghat in Ulsoor Lake is more than 50 years old and it houses over 110 washermen and their families. Harikishan, President, Halsuru Dhobighat Madivala Sangha, said, “We are dependent on a well and a borewell. The water in the well is always to the brim because of the availability of water in Ulsoor Lake.
However, now water in the well is reduced and it will go down the next month also because the water in the lake has been drained out for rejuvenation by Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Though the borewell doesn’t go dry completely, the force of water will reduce. During these three months of summer, we make sure to wash clothes in shifts.”
Similarly, Ashok Nagar Madiwalara Kshema Abhivruddi Sangha is struggling to get attention of officials to get one large and old well cleaned as water scarcity concern peaks during April.
Lokesh P, President of the Sangha, said, “There are three wells and the water level has dropped from 40 feet to 20 feet in two wells already. The third well is caught with plastic and polluted water.
Our request to GBA to get it desilted and restored so that washermen community is benefitted has fallen on deaf ears. Giving timely service to hospitals and hotels has become our biggest concern in this peak summer season. Sometimes, we request them for extra time due to water shortage.”
When asked about opting for water tanker services, Lokesh said that with meagre money they earn, opting for tankers creates a hole in their pocket.
Parmesh, a washerman at the dhobi ghat on Thimmaiah Road, said, “There were two borewells which have gone completely dry from past few years. Now, we are dependent on traditional well. In summer, this water too has reduced. We wait to earn good business until monsoon. If monsoon fails, our business goes down the drain. This business keeps running the livelihood of 53 families.”
It’s time for modern laundries
Speaking to TNIE, GD Gopal, former member of Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission, said, “We do understand the difficulties our washermen community face. That is why we asked CM Siddaramaiah to announce funds to the community. On those lines, he has announced to set up modern laundries for the Madiwala community at Dhobi Ghats in Bengaluru and Mysuru at a unit cost of Rs 75 lakh each, including washing machines, dryers and ironing machines. In addition, unemployed youth will be provided with a loan facility of up to Rs 5 lakh at an interest rate of 4% to set up modern laundries for self-employment.”