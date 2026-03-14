Bengaluru's dhobi ghats face water crisis as summer drains borewells

BENGALURU: With increasing heat amidst summer, water level in wells used by dhobi ghats in different locations in the city has decreased. This has led to a sticky situation for washermen whose customers are mostly hotels, hospitals and even private dry cleaners. There are more than 30 dhobi ghats in the city and most of them are dependent on the traditional wells and borewells.

A dhobi ghat in Ulsoor Lake is more than 50 years old and it houses over 110 washermen and their families. Harikishan, President, Halsuru Dhobighat Madivala Sangha, said, “We are dependent on a well and a borewell. The water in the well is always to the brim because of the availability of water in Ulsoor Lake.

However, now water in the well is reduced and it will go down the next month also because the water in the lake has been drained out for rejuvenation by Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Though the borewell doesn’t go dry completely, the force of water will reduce. During these three months of summer, we make sure to wash clothes in shifts.”

Similarly, Ashok Nagar Madiwalara Kshema Abhivruddi Sangha is struggling to get attention of officials to get one large and old well cleaned as water scarcity concern peaks during April.