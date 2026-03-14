B'luru students react to K'taka's proposed move to change convocation dress code

The Higher Education Department of Karnataka is considering a shift that could change how students celebrate one of their most anticipated milestones. State varsities may soon replace the black gowns and square caps worn during convocation ceremonies with traditional Indian attire, with sarees for women and kurta-pyjamas and Mysuru petha for men, made from khadi or other handloom fabrics. Reportedly, this dress code will apply to teachers and guests as well.
“Moving away from Western gowns could help students feel a strong sense of cultural pride and belonging. Convocation gowns have long represented global academic heritage and dignity. However, any change should be thoughtful and inclusive,” says Balarama V, a political science student. The proposal was first floated by Governor Thaawar Chand Geholt during a recent high-level meet.
A committee of vice-chancellors has been tasked with recommending a standard dress code. Earlier, UGC (University Grants Commission) had advised universities to replace colonial-era robes and caps with attire made from handloom fabrics.
Manjunatha Munishamaiah, a professor at REVA University, says flexibility is essential. He warns that changing a ceremony, which is closely tied to global academic culture could feel disruptive.
“Different regions have their clothing traditions and imposing a single form of dress may not resonate with everyone,” he says, adding that universities could allow any Indian attire or regional variations, giving students the freedom to express their culture.
From an administrative standpoint, he points out that switching to personal attire could simplify ceremonies and reduce costs, saying, “Instead of reusing gowns, students might invest in clothing attached to their culture. Every new batch may end up showcasing something unique, while universities’ logistical burden decreases.” However, he also points out that the gown has functioned as a uniform for decades.
Questions of inclusivity and comfort are factors discussed in the debate. Balarama believes that instead of making a specific traditional outfit compulsory, institutions can encourage simple cultural elements like stoles or shawls inspired by Indian textiles.
Many students grow up dreaming of the celebratory toss at the end of the ceremony. Arnabi Mallick, a third-year English literature student, relates to the feeling. “I’m not from Bengaluru so I do not really understand the emotion behind something like a Mysuru peta but I’ve seen the cap toss moment in movies and heard about it from family. It always felt like something I would do on the day I graduate, so moving away from that will feel different. My dad is also very excited to see me in that gown and to have that cap toss moment,” Mallick expresses.
Angel Rebecca, another third-year Commerce student in the city, believes the change could add a different meaning to the ceremony. “The cap toss is something many students imagine because we’ve seen it everywhere – in films and global graduations. But convocation is really about the moment your family watches you graduate and the memories you make with your classmates and teachers. If the attire also includes khadi or handloom fabrics, it could introduce students to the history and craftsmanship behind these textiles,” she says, stressing that institutions should find a balance between embracing local cultural pride and global practices.
(With inputs from C Jayanth and SP Vishnu Saketh Bhattar)