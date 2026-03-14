B'luru students react to K'taka's proposed move to change convocation dress code

The Higher Education Department of Karnataka is considering a shift that could change how students celebrate one of their most anticipated milestones. State varsities may soon replace the black gowns and square caps worn during convocation ceremonies with traditional Indian attire, with sarees for women and kurta-pyjamas and Mysuru petha for men, made from khadi or other handloom fabrics. Reportedly, this dress code will apply to teachers and guests as well.

“Moving away from Western gowns could help students feel a strong sense of cultural pride and belonging. Convocation gowns have long represented global academic heritage and dignity. However, any change should be thoughtful and inclusive,” says Balarama V, a political science student. The proposal was first floated by Governor Thaawar Chand Geholt during a recent high-level meet.

A committee of vice-chancellors has been tasked with recommending a standard dress code. Earlier, UGC (University Grants Commission) had advised universities to replace colonial-era robes and caps with attire made from handloom fabrics.

Manjunatha Munishamaiah, a professor at REVA University, says flexibility is essential. He warns that changing a ceremony, which is closely tied to global academic culture could feel disruptive.