Five held for robbing three college students in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU: Five people, who attacked and robbed three college students of their money at Nagadenahalli in Doddaballapura rural police limits on Wednesday night, have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Anand, Gagan alias Gowtham, Thilak, Prakash and Mune Gowda.

Anand's birthday was on Wednesday and he had no money to celebrate. So, he and his friends decided to rob passersby of their money at Nagadenahalli the same night. The police arrested all the accused based on complaints from Abhiram, 18, from Telangana and Abhinav, 21, from Kolar.

Abhiram came to Nagadenahalli from Telangana on Wednesday evening to meet his friend, who is studying in a private college there. When Abhiram was on his way to a hotel to have dinner, the accused surrounded him and forced him to part with Rs 9,000 in cash.

The accused also snatched his mobile phone and sent money to the UPI accounts of Thilak and Mune Gowda. After partying in a bar, the accused attacked Abhinav and his friend Vivek, college students, who came to Nagadenahalli to have dinner around 1.50 am.

They were robbed of Rs 18,400. The accused were traced based on the UPI transactions. All the accused reside at Nagadenahalli. Two separate cases of dacoity under Section 310(2) of BNS have been registered.