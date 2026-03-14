'Institutions must deliver outcome-based education': Ramaiah Univ chancellor

BENGALURU: M R Jayaram, Chancellor of Ramaiah University and President of Education Promotion Society of India, said, “Every year, more than 14 lakh students graduate in engineering colleges of which only 10% students get jobs. Only one lakh students are getting employed. In Karnataka, 1,14,000 students graduate in various engineering courses of which only 19,000 to 20,000 get jobs.”

Addressing a session organised by EPSI to build awareness on NBA accreditation and NIRF ranking on Friday, he said, “We must improve the standards of our education systems. The National Board of Accreditation (NBA), National Research Foundation (NRF) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) are the best ways to measure the standards of our institutions.”

He emphasised on providing outcome-based education, saying that only 5% of institutions provide such education to students. “You should move from teaching to learning institutions. NBA is one authority to help us train our faculty members so that we deliver outcome-based education to students. This shall result in making them employable.”