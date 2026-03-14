Miscreants hoodwink 54-year-old man in Bengaluru, scoot with Rs 3L

BENGALURU: A 54-year-old man who had withdrawn Rs 3 lakh from a bank for his wife’s kidney treatment expenses lost the money after his attention was diverted by two bike-borne miscreants.

The incident happened opposite Symphony Apartment on Anekal-Chandapura Road on Wednesday afternoon around 3.10 pm. M Paramesh, a farmer and a resident at Kempavaderahalli, had gone to a bank at Marasuru Gate to withdraw the money.

After keeping the cash in the petrol tank cover, he was returning home. While he was riding his bike towards the Anekal side from Chandapura side, the accused duo who came from behind showed him a few notes that had fallen almost 20 feet away. The accused diverted his attention saying that the notes had fallen from his pocket.

When he stopped the two-wheeler to collect the notes, the accused escaped with the cash that was kept inside the petrol tank cover.

The victim sensing danger ran back to his bike and saw the money missing. He then chased the accused duo but the latter had managed to escape.

“The accused are aged around 35 years. We are checking the footage of CCTVs in the vicinity to get clues of the accused. A case of theft and cheating has been registered,” said an officer. The Anekal police have registered a case and are further investigating.