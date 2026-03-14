No office visits, no middlemen, get e-khata in three-four days: GBA

BENGALURU: A simple online process has been introduced to make the issuance of e-khatas easy, eliminating the need for citizens to visit government offices, said Special Commissioner (Revenue & IT), GBA, Munish Moudgil, here on Friday.

Addressing an orientation programme on e-khata services for local private entrepreneurs (LPEs) at Town Hall on Friday, he instructed them to ensure error-free online submission of e-khata applications and assist citizens in using the digital system effectively.

He emphasised that their role is to facilitate accurate applications and provide proper guidance to the public and to act as a knowledge partner of citizens. Citizens and LPEs have been advised not to visit offices or approach officials directly for khata-related issues. They have also been cautioned against engaging with middlemen, as e-khata issuance is fully online and applications are approved within three-to-four days.

“Around 99% per cent of e-khata applications are currently being processed and approved within four to five days. If a final e-khata application is not attended to within five working days, the system will automatically initiate approval,” he said.