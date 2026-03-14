Personal liberty must remain central to bail decisions: Former SC judge Oka

BENGALURU: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Abhay S Oka said on Friday that every person accused of a crime has the right to bail and pre-trial detention is essentially a punishment for something that has not been proved.

Delivering a lecture on “Why Personal Liberty is Important in Bail Jurisprudence” at Manipal Law School of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), he said personal liberty must remain central to bail decisions in India’s criminal justice system. Prolonged pre-trial detention is increasingly being used as a tool of arbitrary punishment, he added.

Justice Oka said presumption of innocence remains a cornerstone of criminal law and that denial of bail should never function as a form of pre-trial punishment. Bail decisions must be examined through the prism of Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution rather than relying solely on statutory provisions.