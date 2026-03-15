Bengaluru woman donates blood stem cells, saves Kerala teen

BENGALURU: Swathi (32) from Bengaluru has saved the life of Anandu (19), from Kerala, by donating her blood stem cells after he was diagnosed with Severe Aplastic Anemia. On doctor’s advise, Anandu underwent a matched unrelated donor transplant in early 2023.

Following the stem cell transplant, Anandu has fully recovered and is now preparing for his Class 12 board examinations, while pursuing his passion for photography and videography. Swathi and and Anandu came together at a donor-patient meeting on Thursday. Doctors said, the teen experienced expected complications, including febrile neutropenia and mucositis, but his recovery progressed well.

Swathi, an IT consultant, had registered as a potential donor during a drive organised by DKMS Foundation India in 2016. In 2022, she was identified as a match for Anandu and agreed to donate. Recalling the preparation process before the donation, Swathi said that daily growth factor injections and the four-hour collection procedure caused minimal discomfort.

“Many people have fears about donating, especially concerns about infertility,” she said. “My family was initially worried, but doctors confirmed there is no risk. I later had a baby and faced no complications. I want people to know that donation is safe.

Patrick Paul, Executive Chairman of DKMS India, emphasized the importance of donor registration. He said that only 0.09% of India’s eligible population is registered. Dr. Govind Eriat, Consultant Hemato-Oncologist & Bone Marrow Transplant at Cytecare Hospitals in Bengaluru said, “Swathi’s selfless decision gave Anandu another chance at life. Stories like these show the impact of compassion and the critical role of blood stem cell donation.”

Swathi urged more people to register as donors, “You could give hope to a patient and their family. It is one step of kindness that can save a life, and give someone a second chance.”